Memorialcare Hospitals Recognized By U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospital Rankings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Being recognized across a broad spectrum of specialties and procedures-as high-level community hospitals delivering care often associated with major academic institutions-is a powerful reflection of the team's dedication to quality metrics and our focus on keeping the patient at the center of all that we do in healthcare," said David Kim, M.D. , president, MemorialCare Health System. "Their commitment to delivering the most advanced, high-quality care to our communities is what drives these achievements-and continuing to elevate that care will always be our top priority."

To determine rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions. To determine the Best Hospitals , U.S. News analyzed each hospital's performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.

Each MemorialCare hospital received numerous high performing rankings for Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings, with Long Beach Medical Center ranking in the top 17 hospitals in the country for Obstetrics & Gynecology-for the fourth consecutive year. These ratings recognize care that is significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes. It is designed to assist patients and physicians in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

In addition, Long Beach Medical Center scored high-performance rankings for Back surgery (Spinal Fusion), Diabetes, Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pacemaker Implantation, Pneumonia, Stroke, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology-ranking it among the top seven hospitals in all of the Los Angeles Metro Area and among the top 13 ranked hospitals in California, rating it among the top 3% of all California acute care hospitals.

Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley received high-performance rankings in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass surgery, Heart failure, Hip fracture, Kidney failure, Knee replacement, Leukemia, lymphoma & Myeloma, Pacemaker Implantation, Pneumonia, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery-ranking among the top 14 hospitals in all of the Los Angeles Metro Area and Top 28 Hospitals in California. Orange Coast Medical Center is also recognized this year as a Best Regional Hospital for Community Access.

Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills received high-performing rankings in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pacemaker Implantation, Stroke and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)-ranking among the 19 best hospitals in the Los Angeles Metro Area and among the top 49 hospitals in California.

With top rankings across dozens of specialties and procedures, MemorialCare continues to set the benchmark for quality, safety, and patient outcomes in California and beyond.

SOURCE MemorialCare