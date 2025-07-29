Holiday Inn Fargo And Holiday Inn Express Fargo West Acres Rejoin Brandt Hospitality Group's Management Portfolio

Brandt Hospitality Group's Success Recognized by Hotel Ownership

FARGO, N.D., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Fargo and Holiday Inn Express Fargo – West Acres have officially rejoined Brandt Hospitality Group's third-party management portfolio. Brandt Hospitality Group proudly oversaw the management of these properties from 2018 through 2023, making them part of the initial portfolio managed by the company when it was founded in 2018.

As of June 16th, both hotels and their outstanding teams have returned to the BHG management portfolio. New ownership recognized that Brandt's financial performance is driven by their people and culture, making them the ideal hospitality management company.

Holiday Inn Fargo is a full-service hotel offering various on-site dining options, a unique water playland, and large convention space complete with on-site catering services via Savory Catering by Holiday Inn Fargo. Learn more here:

Holiday Inn Express Fargo – West Acres offers complimentary breakfast and an indoor pool within walking distance of many shopping and dining options. Explore the possibilities:

Both hotels are located off I-29 and 13th Ave, offering a centralized location for guests visiting any part of the Fargo-Moorhead area. NDSU and Hector International Airport are less than 5 miles away. Holiday Inn Fargo even offers a complimentary airport shuttle for out of town guests.

These properties are managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award-winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit .

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group

