Five TN Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy
According to sources in the local fishermen's association, the fishermen had ventured into the sea on Monday night in a mechanised boat and were fishing near Katchatheevu when they were intercepted by a Sri Lankan Naval patrol.
The Sri Lankan Navy personnel took the five men into custody and seized their boat.
The arrested fishermen are likely to be taken to Kankesanthurai or Talaimannar, where they will be handed over to local authorities for further legal procedures.
This is the latest in a series of such incidents involving Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.
In mid-July, seven fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested under similar circumstances, and their boat was also confiscated. They were later remanded to judicial custody in Vavuniya.
Earlier this year, in February, 32 fishermen were detained in a single operation, and five boats were seized.
The repeated arrests have sparked concern among the fishing community in Rameswaram, who say their livelihoods are being disrupted.
“The sea is our only means of survival. Every time someone is arrested, it creates fear among others,” said a representative of the fishermen's union.
Fishermen's associations have repeatedly urged both the Indian and Tamil Nadu governments to take up the issue with Sri Lanka and ensure a long-term solution. They have also called for the retrieval of confiscated boats, which represent a significant financial loss for the families involved.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has in the past written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking strong diplomatic intervention to secure the release of arrested fishermen and prevent such incidents in the future.
With tensions persisting in the Palk Strait, the issue continues to pose a major challenge to the safety and livelihood of Tamil Nadu's coastal communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment