The Top Reasons Gold Prices Could Easily Test $4000

Gold prices continue to push aggressively higher. Last trading at $3,324, analysts at CIBC expect for the metal to test $3,600 an ounce in the second half of this year. All thanks to expectations for lower interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and central banks. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America say the metal could test $4,000 by 2026. All of which is creating massive opportunity for gold stocks such as Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) (TSX: EQX), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) , Barrick Mining (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX), Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD), and Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K).

Also, according to Investing,“Gold's rally to $4,000 is a question of 'when,' not 'if,' according to Yardeni Research, as mounting central bank demand and eroding confidence in the U.S. dollar drive the metal's ascent. Unlike past gold surges tied to inflationary spirals, the current bull run is rooted in geopolitics and reserve diversification. A broad group of nations-including China, India, Turkey, and Gulf states-has been accelerating gold purchases in response to what they view as an increasingly politicized dollar.”

China, for example, is still aggressively buying physical gold as it's done for the last three years. In June, China's central bank bought another 70,000 troy ounces of gold in June, bringing its total reserves to 73.9 million ounces. Plus, there are still plenty of geopolitical issues, and growing investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Equinox Gold Corp. provided an update from the exploration campaign at its producing El Limon Mine Complex in Nicaragua. Initial results of the planned 100,000 metres of discovery and resource expansion diamond drilling at El Limon in 2025 have yielded the highest-grade gold mineralization discovered to date on the property, demonstrating significant potential to extend the mineralized corridor to both the north and west of the existing producing deposits.

El Limon Highlight Drill Results

- 36.77 grams per tonne gold over 6.9 metres estimated true width ("ETW") (EL-TMR-25-036)

- 13.93 g/t Au over 2.7 metres ETW (LIM-24-5088), 17.85 g/t Au over 3.2 metres ETW (EL-TMR-25-016)

- 22.18 g/t Au over 4.4 metres ETW (EL-TMR-25-031), 8.45 g/t Au over 3.2 metres ETW (EL-TMR-25-021)

- 13.47 g/t Au over 4.5 metres ETW (EL-TLV-25-1704), 4.55 g/t Au over 5.2 metres ETW (EL-BAB-25-150)

- 10.19 g/t Au over 6.0 metres ETW (EL-TLV-25-1706), 5.46 g/t Au over 5.0 metres ETW (EL-TLV-25-1705)

- 8.55 g/t Au over 14.6 metres ETW (EL-BAB-25-121), 27.39 g/t Au over 1.9 metres ETW (EL-TMR-25-041)

- 12.71 g/t Au over 3.7 metres ETW (EL-TLV-25-1710)

Darren Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Equinox Gold commented: "El Limon was acquired from B2Gold in Q4 2019, at a time when the Nicaraguan assets contained a combined Mineral Reserve of approximately 140,000 ounces of gold. Since then, through focused exploration and disciplined execution, the team has delivered more than a 700% increase in Mineral Reserves, net of production depletion across the assets, underscoring the prospectivity of the region and our ability to unlock value through discovery. In January 2025, we celebrated the milestone of pouring our one-millionth ounce of gold in Nicaragua since the acquisition, and year-end 2024 Nicaragua Mineral Reserves totalled 1.12 million ounces of gold grading 4.36 grams per tonne.

"These recent high-grade drilling results demonstrate the extension of gold mineralization in three areas of the property: adjacent to the operating Panteon underground mine, along the multi-kilometre VTEM Gold Corridor and along trend of the past-producing Talavera mine. The Company currently has an active multi-rig drill program underway and today's results at El Limon continue to demonstrate the potential for meaningful mineral resource growth and additional new discoveries.

"Over the last five years, we have successfully permitted and brought four new satellite mines into production in the country, typically progressing from discovery to first production within 18 to 24 months. Given the upside potential for new satellite mines, our permitting track record, and surplus milling capacity within the hub and spoke operating platform, we believe these exploration results continue to significantly enhance the long-term value of these assets in Equinox Gold's portfolio."

About Equinox Gold's Nicaraguan Assets

Equinox Gold's Nicaraguan assets operate as a "hub and spoke" platform, whereby ore from multiple open-pit and underground deposits is processed at either the El Limon or La Libertad mills, which combined have 2.7 million tonnes per year of installed processing capacity. The Company has more than one million tonnes of surplus processing capacity available at its Nicaraguan processing facilities, providing significant flexibility for future growth.

El Limon has produced more than four million ounces of gold to date and continues to demonstrate strong exploration upside. Looking ahead, the Company's Nicaraguan exploration strategy will prioritize resource expansion and discovery drilling across existing resource zones and at high-priority targets including the VTEM Gold Corridor and the past-producing Talavera underground mine, which produced approximately 800,000 ounces of gold when in operation.

Talavera represents a new opportunity at the prolific El Limon property given its location less than three kilometres west of the El Limon processing facility. The extension of mineralization approximately 750 metres west of this historical mine (see Calibre Mining news release dated November 18, 2024 ) and the discovery of several parallel sub vertically dipping veins led to the delineation of a new 630,000 ounce Inferred Mineral Resource (3.8 million tonnes grading 5.09 g/t gold) (see Calibre Mining news release dated January 29, 2025 ). The Company's 2025 exploration program at Talavera includes both expansion and delineation drilling while advancing environmental permits, with the objective of ultimately advancing this new deposit to production.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Newmont announced second quarter 2025 results, an additional $3.0 billion share repurchase program and declared a dividend of $0.25 per share. "Newmont delivered a strong second quarter, producing approximately 1.5 million attributable gold ounces and generating an all time record quarterly free cash flow of $1.7 billion, underscoring the strength of our world-class portfolio and the disciplined execution of the commitments we shared at the beginning of the year," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's Chief Executive Officer. "We remain firmly on track to achieve our 2025 guidance as we continue to strengthen our safety culture, stabilize our operations and deliver long term value to shareholders."

Five years after its formation, the Twiga partnership between Barrick Mining Corporation and the government of Tanzania continues to redefine the role of mining in national development, delivering shared value, operational excellence and long-term investment in the country's future.“When we established Twiga, it was about more than just resolving legacy issues. It was about building a new future by unlocking Tanzania's gold endowment in a way that fairly shares the benefits and builds lasting value for all stakeholders. Five years on, we've not only re-established Barrick as the sector's leading economic contributor but have also earned national recognition across a range of areas from safety and local content to education and infrastructure,” Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said.

Royal Gold announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 40,600 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs)1 comprised of approximately 32,200 ounces of gold, 578,700 ounces of silver and 1,100 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. RGLD Gold AG had approximately 12,700 ounces of gold and 341,000 ounces of silver in inventory at June 30, 2025. RGLD Gold AG's average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the second quarter were $3,248 per ounce, $32.91 per ounce and $9,210 per tonne ($4.18 per pound), respectively. Cost of sales was approximately $596 per GEO for the second quarter. Cost of sales is specific to the Company's streaming agreements and is the result of RGLD Gold AG's purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased. Kinross Gold announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. "We had an excellent start to the year built on our continued strong operational performance and disciplined cost management, and are well positioned to meet our annual guidance. The Company delivered a 67% increase in margins to $1,814 per ounce sold compared with Q1 2024, significantly outpacing the 38% increase in the gold price over the same period. As a result, we generated over $370 million of free cash flow, more than double over Q1 2024. Our culture of technical excellence and financial discipline, complemented by our consistent operating performance, continues to drive strong margins and cash flow, all of which underpin our capital allocation strategy. In addition to our dividend, we've reactivated our share buyback program and, given the current gold environment as well as the strength of our operations, we are aiming to repurchase a minimum of $500 million of shares in 2025. I am pleased to report that we have repurchased approximately $60 million of shares to date in Q2.”

