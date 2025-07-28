How Sharjah's Children Are Using AI To Rewrite 1,500-Year-Old Fables

Forget bedtime stories at House of Wisdom's summer camp in Sharjah , the next generation is using AI to build them from the ground up. AI-powered storytelling is the new frontier, and children are transforming ancient animal fables of Kalila wa Dimna into a vibrant digital universe of their own making, complete with custom animations, synthesised voices, and even holographic projections.

Based on the enthusiastic response from participants and parents, the House of Wisdom is exploring significant expansion, including specialised AI-focused workshops in game design, animation, and interactive fiction.

Plans also include extending the programme across more age groups with tiered levels for different skill sets.

The camp is bridging Arab heritage with cutting-edge technology, inspiring youth through the wisdom and stories of their cultural past while introducing them to the potential of artificial intelligence.

The programme centers on Kalila wa Dimna, the 1,500-year-old masterpiece of Arabic literature, allowing young participants to honor its narratives and lessons while igniting its relevance for today's generation.

The AI-powered tools enable youth to repackage and reinterpret cultural content in creative and exciting ways, giving them the power to reimagine these ancient fables while learning new skills through generative technologies.

The summer camp integrates a diverse suite of industry-leading AI tools, ensuring there is something for everybody while providing opportunities to discover new passions and skills.

For text and narrative innovation, children learn to use large anguage models such as ChatGPT to reimagine plots and craft scripts, poems, and alternate versions of the legendary tales.

Visual storytelling comes alive through tools like Adobe Firefly, Canva's AI design suite, and RunwayML, enabling students to generate animations and story reels from text prompts.

Audio design utilises ElevenLabs to synthesise character voices and soundscapes, while platforms like Book Creator and Google Slides compile all elements into interactive digital books.

The experience culminates with holographic projectors and Augmented/Virtual Reality tools that transform student creations into immersive exhibits for the camp's digital kiosk showcase, merging physical and digital creativity.

AI has provided an accessible and inspirational way to explore storytelling by transforming young learners from passive listeners into confident creators.

Students who might struggle with traditional art can generate vivid illustrations and animations, while LLMs help them rework ancient fables into personally meaningful narratives.

The multi-sensory approach, blending text, visuals, sound, and interactive elements, deepens engagement with cultural heritage.

Children can hear their version of Dimna the jackal speak in a synthesised voice or experience AI-generated music accompanying their digital storybooks.

Adapting to AI

One of the most surprising outcomes has been how quickly and deeply children adapted to using AI tools in storytelling.

Beyond technical proficiency, participants formed unique and personal connections to the ancient tales, collaboratively reimagining traditional narratives with modern technology, often blending genres or adding culturally resonant twists.

Young participants expressed genuine excitement about their experiences.“Yes! It was so cool to see the stories I imagined come to life with pictures and voices,” shared one student. Another added,“Definitely! I want to make my own game or cartoon using AI next time.”

Parents have embraced the programme enthusiastically.“I was looking for a programme that combined creativity and technology. This camp felt like the perfect balance,” explained one parent. Another noted,“AI is the future, and introducing it in a creative and guided way like this helps children learn without fear or pressure.”

“He comes home every day excited to tell us what he created. That says a lot!” shared a parents. Parents have recognised the broader benefits.“It builds confidence, curiosity, and digital literacy - all essential for tomorrow's world.”

“At House of Wisdom, we believe the true legacy of culture lies not just in preserving knowledge, but in passing it forward in ways that empower new generations to build upon it,” said Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom.

She added,“Our AI-powered summer camp was designed to help children shift from passive consumers to active creators, equipping them with the tools and confidence to reimagine timeless stories through the lens of emerging technologies.”