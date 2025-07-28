From Cristiano Ronaldo To Bruno Fernandes: Can Arsenal's Gyokeres Be Premier League's Next Portuguese Success?

Viktor Gyokeres completes his Arsenal move from Sporting Lisbon, aiming to prove his prolific Portuguese goal-scoring record can thrive in the Premier League, following a rich legacy of Primeira Liga stars.

Arsenal's search for a reliable, ruthless No. 9 has led them to Lisbon. Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP's Swedish sharpshooter, has officially completed his move to the Emirates.

With 97 goals in just 102 appearances over the past two seasons, Gyokeres arrives with a reputation as one of Europe's most clinical forwards. But there's a catch - the 27-year-old has yet to test himself in one of Europe's top five leagues. Can he reproduce that blistering form in the unforgiving tempo of English football?

For Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, every transfer is a statement of intent. After narrowly missing out on the Premier League crown in recent seasons, the Gunners are betting big on Gyokeres to deliver the goals that could finally push them over the line.

Yet questions linger. Some wonder if the wide-open spaces of Portuguese football flatter strikers, and whether Gyokeres will need time to adapt to the more physical, high-pressure English game.

History, however, suggests he might just have reason to believe.

The Premier League's history is filled with names who took the leap from the Primeira Liga and never looked back.

When a teenage Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled Manchester United in a pre-season friendly, Sir Alex Ferguson didn't hesitate. Six seasons later, Ronaldo had become a global superstar - delivering three straight league titles, a Champions League crown, and a 42-goal season that earned him the Ballon d'Or. By the time he departed for Real Madrid in a world-record £80 million move in 2009, his first spell at United had yielded 118 goals in 292 appearances.

Jose Mourinho didn't arrive at Chelsea alone. He brought Ricardo Carvalho, the elegant defender who had anchored Porto's Champions League triumph. Partnered with John Terry, Carvalho helped Chelsea win back-to-back league titles, including one built on a record-low 15 goals conceded. In six years, he won eight major honours and cemented his place in one of the Premier League's most iconic defensive pairings.

Sold as part of the David Luiz deal, Nemanja Matic also returned from Primeira Liga team Benfica a transformed player. His control of the midfield was crucial to Chelsea's 2014/15 title run, earning him a spot in the PFA Team of the Year. He added another title in 2017 under Antonio Conte, becoming the kind of player every champion team needs.

Ruben Dias, signed in 2020, became the defensive leader Pep Guardiola had been searching for. Named Football Writers' Association Player of the Year in his debut season, Dias has since added three more league titles and a Champions League medal, fortifying Manchester City's dominance.

Ederson arrived from Benfica in 2017 for £35 million, a then-record fee for a goalkeeper. Beyond his shot-stopping, his composure and passing range revolutionised City's play from the back. He has since collected 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

At Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes's January 2020 arrival from Sporting transformed a faltering side. He remains United's talisman, topping the Premier League last season for chances created (91) and line-breaking passes (89). With 98 goals in 280 games, he's been crowned the club's Player of the Year a joint-record four times.

Liverpool found similar success with Luis Diaz, who joined from Primeira Liga team Porto in January 2022. The Colombian winger sparked the Reds to FA Cup and League Cup wins within months and played a key role in their 2024/25 Premier League triumph, scoring 13 league goals.

At Fulham, Joao Palhinha became a cult hero. The 20 million euros signing dominated midfields, topping the league in tackles won for two straight seasons before a big-money move to Bayern Munich in 2024 that more than doubled Fulham's investment.

These stories offer Gyokeres both inspiration and a challenge. Arsenal fans will hope he can follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo, Dias, and Fernandes - Portuguese league imports who didn't just survive but thrived in England's top flight.

The Premier League has been a stage for many former Primeira Liga stars to make their mark. Now, with the weight of expectation on his shoulders, Gyokeres must prove that his goal-scoring exploits in Portugal weren't a mirage.

For the Swede, the question isn't just whether he can handle the Premier League - it's whether he can become the missing piece in Arsenal's title-winning puzzle.