Saudi Arabia Visitor Visa Expired? Riyadh Announces Grace Period Of 30 Days. Here's All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Saudi Arabia authorities have announced a grace period for people with visitor visas, granting them an additional 30 days to leave the country.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in a statement declared that all visitors in Saudi Arabia, who stayed beyond their visa validity, will get a 30-day window to leave the country.

Which visas are covered under the extension?

All categories of visitor visas are covered under the 30-day grace period, and includes:



Family visit visa holders

Business visit visa holders Multiple-entry or single-entry visit visas

Saudi Arabia visitor visa grace period

The grace period begins July 26, 2025 and is valid for only a period of 30 days.

What fines are involved for overstaying?

The extension for the Saudi Arabia visitor visa is conditional on the payment of any outstanding fines and fees in line with Saudi regulations, reported Gulf News.

How to apply for the extension?

In a statement, the General Directorate of Passports mentioned that eligible individuals can request departure through the“Tawasul” service on the Ministry of Interior's digital“Absher” platform.

Visitors in Saudi Arabia have been urged to make use of the extended window to arrange their departure within the specified timeframe and avoid further penalties, reported Gulf News, citing officials.

Why the grace period?

The introduction of the grace period for visitor visas is part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to regulate residency and ensure smoother departure processes for visitors who remain in the kingdom beyond their visa validity, as per reports.

The initiative, first introduced in June, aims to streamline exit procedures and promote compliance with the kingdom's residency and immigration rules. Under the policy, which came into effect on June 26, overstayers were granted a 30-day grace period to settle fines and administrative fees before leaving the country, regardless of the type or classification of their visa.