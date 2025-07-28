Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Considers Troop Reduction in Europe

2025-07-28 09:41:11
(MENAFN) The United States is considering trimming its military personnel in Europe by as much as 30%, according to a report from a news outlet released on Monday, which cited insider sources.

The potential drawdown might be disclosed as soon as September, forming part of the Pentagon's broader reassessment initiative known as the Global Force Posture Review.

Since assuming office, President Donald Trump has consistently criticized European NATO allies for failing to contribute adequately to defense expenditures.

His administration has repeatedly signaled the possibility of decreasing the American military footprint across the continent.

Earlier in February, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called on allied nations to increase their military budgets, emphasizing that they should not presume “America’s presence” in Europe “will last forever.”

Reports suggest that such discussions have caused concern among European officials, although the specific scale and timeline of the reduction remain undetermined.

Aylin Matle from the German Council on Foreign Relations has projected that the reduction could amount to approximately 20% as early as this autumn.

This would most likely involve withdrawing around 20,000 troops who were stationed in Europe during Joe Biden’s administration following the intensification of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Despite the anticipated reduction, Matle emphasized that this “would still leave a substantial American footprint,” noting that U.S. troop numbers in Europe typically range between 90,000 and 100,000.

She also highlighted that the presence of U.S. forces in the region supports not only European defense but also missions that involve “projecting power into the Middle East and, to some extent, Africa.”

