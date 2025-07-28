403
Lavrov Warns of US, EU Trade Deal Risks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has cautioned that the newly signed US-EU trade arrangement could hasten the process of “deindustrialization” throughout Europe.
He emphasized that the accord may divert financial investment toward the United States while amplifying the European Union’s dependence on American energy supplies.
The agreement was concluded on Sunday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump, helping both sides sidestep a potentially extensive trade conflict.
The deal includes a reduction in the US’s intended 30% tariffs on most European products to a uniform 15%, in exchange for substantial EU economic commitments.
As part of the accord, the European Union has pledged to acquire $750 billion in American energy resources—mainly liquefied natural gas and nuclear material—and to channel approximately $600 billion into US-based industries.
Furthermore, the EU has agreed to significantly expand its purchases of US-manufactured arms.
Speaking at the ‘Territory of Meanings’ forum on Monday, Lavrov criticized the agreement, asserting that it would “clearly lead to further deindustrialization of Europe and capital flight.”
He warned that elevated energy expenses and large-scale redirection of investments would deal a “very hard blow” to both the manufacturing and farming sectors within the European bloc.
Lavrov also pointed out that European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen appeared to be “boasting” about the EU’s readiness to bear these economic burdens.
According to him, she was quoted as saying: “People like Ursula von der Leyen literally take pride in this path: yes, we will be forced to spend more money, yes, we will probably have fewer resources to address social problems, but we are obliged to defeat Russia.”
