Uzbekistan's Centrum Air Spreading Its Wings With New Route To Far East Of Russia
Per the established itinerary, air travel operations will be conducted on a weekly basis, specifically on Thursdays.
The initiation of this corridor is anticipated to enhance
logistical synergies between Uzbekistan and Russia's Khabarovsk
Krai, simultaneously catalyzing commercial ventures, tourism
influx, and economic collaboration. It additionally presents novel
avenues for optimizing supply chain pathways and enhancing
localized interactions.
Centrum Air operates as a privately held carrier in Uzbekistan, having commenced its commercial flight operations in the year 2023, subsequent to a strategic initiative launched by the Government of Uzbekistan. The carrier facilitates a dual modality of air transport, encompassing both prearranged itineraries and bespoke charter operations, servicing a diverse portfolio of international locales such as China, Egypt, Russia, Germany, Israel, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, among a multitude of additional nations.
