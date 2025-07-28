403
Vietnamese culture festival begins in Moscow
(MENAFN) A vibrant cultural festival celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and Vietnam has opened in Moscow, showcasing the richness of Southeast Asian heritage.
Launched on Friday, the festival will run until August 3 as part of the city's "Summer in Moscow" series. Featuring over 100 events, the celebration aims to foster closer cultural ties through music, dance, food, and traditional crafts.
Natalia Sergunina, Moscow’s deputy mayor, explained that the festival commemorates the longstanding diplomatic bond between the two nations. One of the standout attractions is Vietnam’s renowned water puppet theater, a unique performance art dating back to the 11th century.
Attendees can also enjoy demonstrations of traditional martial arts, participate in bamboo pole dancing, and listen to instruments designed to replicate natural sounds. Workshops will offer hands-on experiences like crafting rice dough toys and cooking Vietnamese dishes such as Pho Bo and fresh spring rolls. Culinary stalls serve authentic treats including Vietnamese coffee and green rice desserts.
The festival's open-air market features Vietnamese cultural items such as hand-painted Non hats and Dong Ho prints, alongside art installations and photo zones near the Kremlin.
Vietnam is seen as a key tourism partner for Moscow, with over 36,000 Vietnamese travelers visiting the city last year—many for business. Officials expect tourism to grow further through cultural initiatives and collaborative programs.
This event is part of a broader effort to celebrate global cultures in Moscow this summer. Russia and Vietnam established formal diplomatic ties in 1950, and the anniversary is viewed as a chance to strengthen interpersonal and cultural connections.
