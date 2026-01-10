Stampede Probe: CBI Seizes Vijay's Campaign Vehicle Used In TN's Karur

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized actor-politician Vijay's campaign vehicle as part of its ongoing investigation into the deadly stampede that occurred during his public meeting in Karur on September 27 last year, which claimed 41 lives and left several others seriously injured.

According to officials, the campaign bus, used by Vijay during the rally and transported from Panaiyur to Karur, was currently being examined by investigators to verify movement logs, travel timings, and compliance with permissions granted for the event.

The driver of the vehicle is also being questioned to corroborate details related to the rally day schedule and crowd movement.

The tragedy reportedly occurred amid massive crowding and alleged lapses in crowd-control arrangements at the venue where Vijay addressed supporters.

Following directions to ensure an impartial inquiry, the case was transferred to the CBI, which has since intensified its probe by questioning political leaders and district-level officials associated with the event.

Earlier, on November 25, senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appeared before the CBI in New Delhi. Those questioned included party General Secretary Bussy Anand, Election Campaign Management General Secretary Adhav Arjun, and Joint General Secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar.

TVK Karur West District Secretary K.P. Mathiyazhagan and M.C. Paunraj were also examined.

Investigators said the leaders were questioned on a wide range of issues, including rally planning, permissions obtained, crowd estimates, security arrangements, and logistical coordination.

On December 4, Karur District Collector Thangavelam was summoned and questioned for over two hours regarding administrative approvals, inter-departmental coordination, and the response mechanisms in place on the day of the rally.

In a further escalation of the probe, the CBI has issued a formal summons to Vijay, directing him to appear before investigators at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi on January 12.

Sources said the questioning will focus on his role as the principal speaker, the planning and execution of the event, and decisions taken by the organising committee concerning crowd management.

The investigation aims to fix accountability for the lapses that led to one of the deadliest political rally tragedies in recent years.

Officials indicated that further questioning of key witnesses and scrutiny of documentary evidence will continue in the coming days.