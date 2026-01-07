Uzbekistan Introduces New Procedure For Budget Revenue Forecasting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has introduced a new procedure for approving forecast indicators starting from 2026, aimed at improving the system for forecasting state budget revenues, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The changes were formalized following the signing of Presidential Resolution No. PQ–397, titled“On measures to improve the procedure for forecasting state budget revenues.” The document is designed to strengthen the long-term stability of state financial policy and establish a more accurate, transparent, and scientifically grounded approach to forecasting budget revenues.

Under the new procedure, quarterly forecast indicators for state budget revenues will be approved by the Ministry of Economy and Finance by revenue sources and quarters, in coordination with the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Within three working days after approval, forecast indicators for district and city budgets, also broken down by revenue sources and quarters, will be approved by decisions of the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the khokims of regions and Tashkent city.

The resolution also provides for the possibility of amending forecast revenue indicators for the Republic of Karakalpakstan, regions, and Tashkent city by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, subject to coordination with the Presidential Administration.

In addition, starting from 2026, the forecasting and calculation of state budget revenues will be conducted in an automated format through the information system of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Data from ministries and agencies will be fully integrated via the“E-Government” system, expanding the use of digital technologies in the budget planning process.