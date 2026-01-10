403
Syrian Army Launches Operation Against YPG/SDF
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army announced late Friday that it has initiated a military campaign in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud district against the YPG/SDF after all deadlines for the group’s withdrawal expired.
According to a statement released by the army’s Operations Command and carried by a Syrian news agency, attempts had been made to stop SDF “violations” through an agreement permitting the fighters to leave Sheikh Maqsoud with their weapons.
Instead, the army reported that the SDF attacked evacuation buses on three occasions, shelled army positions, and assaulted soldiers, leading to the deaths of three Syrian troops and injuries to more than 12 others.
“An SDF policy of delay – accompanied by systematic shelling and attacks on civilian and military sites in Aleppo – has undermined the prospects of reaching any new agreement with the group,” the statement declared.
The army further claimed it discovered a significant number of YPG militants in Sheikh Maqsoud, who allegedly joined the SDF in killing over 10 Kurdish youths that refused to fight, subsequently burning their bodies to intimidate residents.
With all deadlines expired, the army confirmed it has begun an operation to expel SDF forces from the neighborhood. Once completed, Sheikh Maqsoud will be handed over to internal security units and state institutions to resume their duties immediately, the statement added.
