BMC Polls: Thackeray Cousins Came Together To 'Save Mumbai', Says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the coming together of the Thackeray brothers for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is aimed at"saving Mumbai" and that their alliance has"built trust" among the people of the city.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray have joined hands to contest the BMC elections together.

Earlier on Sunday, the two parties unveiled their joint manifesto titled 'Vachan Nama', which prominently features photographs of the Thackeray cousins along with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Speaking to IANS on the significance of the civic polls, Raut said,“The point is, this election is not just about the Thackeray brothers. Mumbai is a city that is like a country in itself. Mumbai is often referred to as the financial capital of the country, and additionally, it serves as the capital of Maharashtra. And, in the capital of Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thackeray and the Shiv Sena have always been in power.”

He further pointed out that while the city has undergone major changes over the past few years, the Shiv Sena's influence in the civic body remains strong.

Raut maintained that the party would once again assert its dominance in the BMC, as it has done for nearly three decades.

However, notably, the Shiv Sena has never secured an absolute majority on its own in the civic body. For most of its tenure in the BMC, the party governed Mumbai in alliance with the BJP, which remained its junior partner until the two parted ways in 2014.

“These elections are being conducted after seven years; the entire demography of the state has changed; the entire city has changed. However, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have come together to save Mumbai,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

“Shiv Sena has always been there to protect the Maharashtrians. Every section of Mumbai is with Shiv Sena. Whenever there is a talk about Mumbai, its issues and problems that it is facing, then everyone's first thought is that Shiv Sena will protect us,” Raut said.

Emphasising the public response to the alliance, he added,“Thackeray brothers uniting has built a trust in the hearts of people.”

Meanwhile, in their joint manifesto, the Thackeray brothers have promised affordable housing and major improvements in infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, public transport and the education sector.

The document also includes welfare measures for women, with a proposal to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women employed as domestic workers and Koli women under the proposed 'Swabhiman Nidhi' scheme.

The manifesto was released at a joint press conference held at Shiv Sena Bhawan, an event that marked Raj Thackeray's return to the party headquarters after nearly 20 years.

Raj Thackeray had quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 following differences with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray over the future leadership of the party, after Balasaheb Thackeray handed over the reins to his son.