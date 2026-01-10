403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK criticizes Elon Musk's X for making AI image tool paid only
(MENAFN) The UK government on Friday criticized Elon Musk’s platform X for limiting its AI image creation tool, Grok, to paying subscribers, saying the move effectively turns the ability to generate illegal images into a premium service.
The Grok image tool has sparked widespread outrage after being used to manipulate thousands of images of women—and sometimes children—removing clothing or placing subjects in sexualized positions. On Friday, X announced that image generation and editing features would now be “limited to paying subscribers.”
Subscribers are required to provide personal information, which could make them identifiable if the tool is misused.
However, Downing Street said the change is insufficient. “The move simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service,” a spokesperson said. “It’s not a solution. In fact, it’s insulting to victims of misogyny and sexual violence. What it does prove is that X can move swiftly when it wants to do so. You heard the prime minister yesterday. He was abundantly clear that X needs to act, and needs to act now. It is time for X to grip this issue.”
The Grok image tool has sparked widespread outrage after being used to manipulate thousands of images of women—and sometimes children—removing clothing or placing subjects in sexualized positions. On Friday, X announced that image generation and editing features would now be “limited to paying subscribers.”
Subscribers are required to provide personal information, which could make them identifiable if the tool is misused.
However, Downing Street said the change is insufficient. “The move simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service,” a spokesperson said. “It’s not a solution. In fact, it’s insulting to victims of misogyny and sexual violence. What it does prove is that X can move swiftly when it wants to do so. You heard the prime minister yesterday. He was abundantly clear that X needs to act, and needs to act now. It is time for X to grip this issue.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment