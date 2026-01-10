Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK criticizes Elon Musk's X for making AI image tool paid only

2026-01-10 02:22:10
(MENAFN) The UK government on Friday criticized Elon Musk’s platform X for limiting its AI image creation tool, Grok, to paying subscribers, saying the move effectively turns the ability to generate illegal images into a premium service.

The Grok image tool has sparked widespread outrage after being used to manipulate thousands of images of women—and sometimes children—removing clothing or placing subjects in sexualized positions. On Friday, X announced that image generation and editing features would now be “limited to paying subscribers.”

Subscribers are required to provide personal information, which could make them identifiable if the tool is misused.

However, Downing Street said the change is insufficient. “The move simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service,” a spokesperson said. “It’s not a solution. In fact, it’s insulting to victims of misogyny and sexual violence. What it does prove is that X can move swiftly when it wants to do so. You heard the prime minister yesterday. He was abundantly clear that X needs to act, and needs to act now. It is time for X to grip this issue.”

