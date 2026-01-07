Encounter Breaks Out In Kathua
The encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar this evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of two to three terrorists, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
“SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
According to sources, at around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police stattion area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment