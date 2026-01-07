Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Encounter Breaks Out In Kathua

2026-01-07 09:03:04
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar this evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of two to three terrorists, they said.

“SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

According to sources, at around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police stattion area.

Kashmir Observer

