Syrian Army Launches Military Operations Targeting SDF
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army announced Friday night it has initiated combat operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood targeting YPG/SDF forces following the collapse of withdrawal negotiations.
According to a Syrian news agency, the army's Operations Command had previously sought a peaceful resolution that would permit SDF combatants to evacuate the district while retaining their weaponry.
However, military authorities report the SDF violated ceasefire terms on multiple fronts. The army stated the SDF targeted evacuation buses on three occasions, shelled army positions and attacked soldiers, resulting in the death of three Syrian soldiers and the wounding of more than 12 others.
"An SDF policy of delay – accompanied by systematic shelling and attacks on civilian and military sites in Aleppo – has undermined the prospects of reaching any new agreement with the group," the army said.
Syrian forces also disclosed discovering substantial numbers of YPG militants within Sheikh Maqsoud, alleging they collaborated with the SDF in executing over ten Kurdish civilians. The army said it uncovered the presence of a large number of terrorist YPG fighters in Sheikh Maqsoud, who participated alongside the SDF in the killing of more than 10 Kurdish youths who refused to fight with them, followed by the burning of their bodies to intimidate residents of the neighborhood.
Following the expiration of all negotiated timelines, military officials confirmed the offensive is now underway. After the expiration of all deadlines, the army said it has launched an operation to remove SDF forces from Sheikh Maqsoud. Once the operation is completed, the neighborhood will be handed over to internal security forces and state institutions to begin their work immediately, the statement said.
