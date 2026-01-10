403
EU states greenlight Mercosur trade agreement despite opposition
(MENAFN) EU member states on Friday approved a long-awaited free trade agreement with the South American Mercosur bloc, moving forward despite opposition from several countries and ongoing farmers’ protests across Europe.
Ambassadors from EU member states gave their approval, clearing the way for the agreement’s official signing on Monday in Paraguay. The deal, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, has been in negotiation for more than 20 years and will become the EU’s largest trade agreement in terms of population, covering over 700 million people.
EU Council President Antonio Costa said, “I welcome today’s decision by the Council to approve the EU–Mercosur Agreement. This agreement is good for Europe. It delivers real benefits for European consumers and businesses. It is important for the EU’s sovereignty and strategic autonomy – with this agreement, the EU is shaping the global economy.” He added, “It strengthens workers’ rights, environmental protection, and safeguards for European farmers. It demonstrates that rules-based trade partnerships are win-win. Today is a good day for Europe and our Mercosur partners.”
The deal had faced delays after EU leaders failed to reach a qualified majority at a summit in Brussels in December. In response, adjustments were proposed to the deal’s sensitive agricultural section to address concerns, particularly from Italy, which had previously opposed the text.
