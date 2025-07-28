QRCS Supports Patients With Kidney Failure, Cancer In Yemen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a humanitarian project to support patients with kidney failure and cancer in Yemen, by covering the costs of 1,044 radiology sessions and providing Al-Shafqa Institution in Amanat Al-Asimah with a whole solar power system, food supplies, and fuel, at a total cost of $135,665.

The project addressed many problems related to the treatment of patients with kidney failure and cancer, including the high cost of medical care; limited resources, equipment, and therapeutic and diagnostic services; lack of medications, medical professionals, and surgeons; and government funding cuts due to the humanitarian crisis in the country.

In a statement, Abdul-Salam Al-Madani, Chairman of Cancer Control Fund, expressed his gratitude and happiness with the project.

“I would like to thank QRCS. I hope there will be more support with medications and medical supplies, especially radioactive iodine, which is used in the treatment of some types of cancer, including thyroid cancer,” he said,“We not only raise awareness about the causes of the disease and ways to prevent it, but also provide chemotherapy, biological drugs, laboratory solutions, and surgeries for free. A new hospital is being constructed in Amanat Al-Asimah to provide treatment for patients with cancer. International organizations are called upon to help provide medical equipment and medications. The patients with cancer need support. They have to travel abroad for treatment”.

Wathiq Sultan Al-Qurashi, Chairman of Al-Shafqa Institution, commented,“The project helped upgrade patient catering services for three months.

It also ensured social protection and mental health stability for patients coming from distant governorates to receive treatment at dialysis and cancer treatment centers in Amanat Al-Asmiah.

The installation of solar panels greatly improved the working environment at the center”.

Al-Qurashi explained that Al-Shafqa Institution is a nonprofit shelter organization with multiple health, social, and protective services aimed at alleviating the suffering and pain of the patients.

“I would like to thank the benevolent donors of Qatar and QRCS for this vital contribution and annual humanitarian gesture,” said Al-Qurashi.

“I call for continued support. Patients with cancer and kidney failure are permanently in need, and we would continue to care for them, with the giving of our humanitarian partners”.