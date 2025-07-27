Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Raise a Toast to International Beer Day at The Docks, Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah

2025-07-27 01:51:24
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Cheers to beer! This International Beer Day, The Docks at Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah is pouring happiness by the pint with an ice-cold offer that’s too good to pass up. On Friday, 1st August, guests are invited to celebrate the joy of beer with Heineken pints for just AED 30 — all day long.

Whether you're gathering with friends after work or kicking off the weekend with a laid-back vibe, The Docks sets the perfect stage. With its warm pub-style atmosphere, screens showing the latest sports action, and a hearty bar menu to pair with your pint, it's the kind of place where every sip comes with a side of good company and great energy.

Heineken lovers, this one’s for you — crisp, refreshing, and globally adored, your favourite lager is ready to be enjoyed at a price worth toasting.

Location: The Docks, Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah
Date: Friday, 1st August 2025
Offer: AED 30 per pint of Heineken – available all day
For reservations call 04 702 7050

Whether you’re a local hopping in for happy hour or a visitor looking to celebrate in style, The Docks is where the spirit of International Beer Day comes alive — one pint at a time.

