Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Hears Military Briefings On Deep Strike Operations

Zelensky Hears Military Briefings On Deep Strike Operations


2025-09-30 07:07:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state stated this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"There were also military briefings today, including on our deep strikes. We will continue – and rightly so – to destroy Russian logistics, Russian fuel infrastructure, everything that serves Russia's war. The world knows: only Russia is to blame for continuing the war," he said.

Read also: Situation at ZNPP critical – Zelensky

In less than two months, Ukrainian deep strike assets have hit 85 significant targets on Russian territory. This directly affects the enemy's logistics and army sustainment, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

MENAFN30092025000193011044ID1110133160

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search