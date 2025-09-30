Zelensky Hears Military Briefings On Deep Strike Operations
"There were also military briefings today, including on our deep strikes. We will continue – and rightly so – to destroy Russian logistics, Russian fuel infrastructure, everything that serves Russia's war. The world knows: only Russia is to blame for continuing the war," he said.Read also: Situation at ZNPP critical – Zelensky
In less than two months, Ukrainian deep strike assets have hit 85 significant targets on Russian territory. This directly affects the enemy's logistics and army sustainment, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.
