Zelensky Hears Military Briefings On Deep Strike Operations

"There were also military briefings today, including on our deep strikes. We will continue – and rightly so – to destroy Russian logistics, Russian fuel infrastructure, everything that serves Russia's war. The world knows: only Russia is to blame for continuing the war," he said.

In less than two months, Ukrainian deep strike assets have hit 85 significant targets on Russian territory. This directly affects the enemy's logistics and army sustainment, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.