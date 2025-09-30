Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Attempted Border Infiltration At Northern Borders

2025-09-30 07:07:41
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – Border Guards at the Northern Military Region thwarted an attempted infiltration on Tuesday, involving four individuals on its northern front within its area of responsibility.
The individuals tried to cross the border illegally but were stopped, with the rules of engagement applied. They were apprehended and handed over to the competent authorities.

