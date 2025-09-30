Qatar Participates In 4Th GCC Investment Undersecretaries' Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated in the fourth meeting of the Committee of the GCC Investment undersecreies, held today in the State of Kuwait.



Qatar was represented at the meeting by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry HE Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki.



The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies the GCC Investment undersecreies and the Assistant Secretary for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat.



The meeting reviewed topics on the agenda, most notably the Executive Action Plan of the Investment Promotionand Integration Committees, along with priorities for enhancing cooperation between GCC countries and international countries and entities in the field of investment.



The undersecretaries also discussed the ongoing preparations for the participation of GCC countries in international forums, including the second investment forum between the GCC and Central Asian countries, the Gulf-European Forum, and the Trade and Investment Forum between the GCC and the Arab Republic of Egypt, scheduled to be held this year, and take the necessary recommendations regarding them