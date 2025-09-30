Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In 4Th GCC Investment Undersecretaries' Meeting

Qatar Participates In 4Th GCC Investment Undersecretaries' Meeting


2025-09-30 07:13:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated in the fourth meeting of the Committee of the GCC Investment undersecreies, held today in the State of Kuwait.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry HE Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies the GCC Investment undersecreies and the Assistant Secretary for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed topics on the agenda, most notably the Executive Action Plan of the Investment Promotionand Integration Committees, along with priorities for enhancing cooperation between GCC countries and international countries and entities in the field of investment.

The undersecretaries also discussed the ongoing preparations for the participation of GCC countries in international forums, including the second investment forum between the GCC and Central Asian countries, the Gulf-European Forum, and the Trade and Investment Forum between the GCC and the Arab Republic of Egypt, scheduled to be held this year, and take the necessary recommendations regarding them

MENAFN30092025000063011010ID1110133293

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search