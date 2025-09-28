Unidentified Aircraft Flies Above Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN) The Maghreb division of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla announced on Friday that unknown military planes had flown over its vessels for the second occasion this week.
Posting on Facebook, the group reported that two unidentified aircraft passed above its fleet.
In an additional statement, the group mentioned that “for the second time this week, the flotilla witnessed unidentified military aircraft flying at low altitude over its ships while in Greek territorial waters.”
Later that same day, the Maghreb branch reiterated that a pair of unidentified military planes had circled its ships.
Meanwhile, Tunisian officials revealed on Friday that they had apprehended a foreign individual on allegations of launching an assault on a vessel affiliated with the Global Sumud Flotilla at the Sidi Bou Said harbor near the capital, Tunis, according to a local broadcaster.
The report neither named the individual nor indicated the timing of the arrest.
Judicial authorities have issued an arrest warrant connected to the incident, and the suspect has been placed in the custody of the National Unit for the Investigation of Terrorist Crimes and Crimes Against National Security, the broadcaster added.
Tunisia’s Interior Ministry declared on September 10 that the assault on the ship docked at Sidi Bou Said was “premeditated.”
The day prior, the flotilla stated via the American social platform X that one of its vessels had come under drone attack while stationed in Tunisian waters.
