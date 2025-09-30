Trump Lauds Amir As Israel Apologises For Attack

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the United States of America H E Donald Trump voiced his deep appreciation for the efforts of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to achieve peace and stability in the region, describing His Highness as an amazing person who seeks peace.

During a press conference held yesterday H E the US President stressed the importance of Qatar's pivotal and strategic role as a reliable and effective mediator in efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasizing the significance of its constructive contribution to achieving diplomatic solutions.

His Excellency also noted the wonderful and productive phone call he had earlier today with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, stressing the importance of the close partnership and ongoing coordination with the State of Qatar in supporting peace efforts and enhancing regional stability.



President Donald Trump has said that“we're beyond very close” to ending the war in Gaza.

“To ensure the success of this effort, my plan calls for a new international oversight body - the Board of Peace... which will be headed, not at my request... by a gentleman known as President Donald J. Trump of the United States.”

Meanwhile, President of the United States of America H E Donald Trump held a phone call with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Prime Minister of Israel, as part of US efforts to address the repercussions of the Israeli aggression that targeted a residential neighborhood in Doha, which housed the headquarters of the Hamas negotiating delegation, and the resulting flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.

At the beginning of the call, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked the US President for his efforts to achieve peace in the region, including guarantees that aggression against the State of Qatar would not be repeated and the United States commitment to its defence partnership with Qatar. During the call, the Israeli Prime Minister apologised for the attack on Doha and on Qatar's sovereignty, which resulted in the martyrdom of Qatari citizen Badr Al Dosari, pledging to not repeat any targeting of Qatari territory in the future.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's absolute and unequivocal rejection of any infringement on its sovereignty under any circumstances, emphasising that protecting its citizens and residents is a top priority. He further expressed appreciation for the assurances conveyed to safeguard the State of Qatar from being a target, and for the commitments undertaken to ensure that such violations will not be repeated.

Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt welcomed President Trump's leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace. They emphasize the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region.

Along these lines, the ministers welcomed the announcement by President trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace.