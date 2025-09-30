Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chronicles Of Victory: October 1, 2020

Chronicles Of Victory: October 1, 2020


2025-09-30 07:07:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called 'Iron Fist', in response to Armenian armed forces on September 27, 2020, Trend reports.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents chronicle of Azerbaijan's second Karabakh war for October 1, 2020:

- President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

- The Armenian armed forces units subjected Azerbaijan's Tartar city to artillery fire once again. As a result of Armenia's large-scale provocations, 19 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, a teacher suffered shrapnel wounds, and 11 schools were destroyed .

- Nearly 200 tanks, 228 artillery installations, 30 air defense systems of the Armenian armed forces were disabled .

- The list of the Armenian armed forces' military losses was unveiled. The enemy's military columns moving in different directions of the frontline were destroyed .

- Following the battles in the Fuzuli direction, the Armenian military equipment was captured .

MENAFN30092025000187011040ID1110133163

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search