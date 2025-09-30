Chronicles Of Victory: October 1, 2020

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called 'Iron Fist', in response to Armenian armed forces on September 27, 2020, Trend reports.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents chronicle of Azerbaijan's second Karabakh war for October 1, 2020:

- President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

- The Armenian armed forces units subjected Azerbaijan's Tartar city to artillery fire once again. As a result of Armenia's large-scale provocations, 19 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, a teacher suffered shrapnel wounds, and 11 schools were destroyed .

- Nearly 200 tanks, 228 artillery installations, 30 air defense systems of the Armenian armed forces were disabled .

- The list of the Armenian armed forces' military losses was unveiled. The enemy's military columns moving in different directions of the frontline were destroyed .

- Following the battles in the Fuzuli direction, the Armenian military equipment was captured .