Fidan states nation backed all meetings on Palestine at UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia cautioned on Saturday that the failure of the international community to curb Israeli actions in Gaza risks destabilizing both the region and the wider world. The kingdom called for urgent measures to halt the conflict and reinforce Palestinian statehood.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, “The international community’s inaction in restraining the (Israeli) aggression on Gaza will contribute to destabilizing security and stability regionally and globally.” He emphasized the need for the UN to take a more effective role in resolving conflicts, saying the world body “needs to become more efficient in reducing conflicts and crises.”
Prince Faisal urged immediate action to halt violence and ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza residents. “We must all act seriously to stop the aggression and guarantee the delivery of aid to Gaza’s residents,” he said, highlighting the urgency of protecting civilians and establishing humanitarian corridors.
Since March 2, Israel has completely closed Gaza’s crossings, limiting food and aid deliveries and worsening famine conditions. Only sporadic supplies have been allowed in, with many reportedly looted by armed groups allegedly protected by Israeli forces. According to reports, Israeli military operations have killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023, leaving Gaza largely uninhabitable and contributing to starvation and disease.
Prince Faisal called on all nations to recognize the State of Palestine and back a two-state solution. This statement followed recent recognition of Palestine by Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, bringing the total to 159 of 193 UN member states since the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat declared statehood from Algiers in 1988.
Addressing Syria, he praised “the steps taken by the Syrian Arab Republic to strengthen security and stability in the country,” while rejecting Israeli strikes on Syrian territory and sovereignty.
