31St Annual Florida Pro/Am Skimboarding Tournament Slides Onto Vilano Beach

St. Augustine, FL, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida's Historic Coast is home to one of skimboarding's longest-running competitions on the planet. The 31st Annual Florida Skimboarding Pro/Am Tournament takes place on Vilano Beach from Friday, August 22, through Sunday, August 24.

When tour founder and event director Steve Pullara moved from Tampa to Vilano Beach in 1989, he already knew and loved the beach, and wanted to share the area with others through a skimboarding tournament. Lined with shoals that produce desirable A-frame peaks, Vilano Beach is now widely considered one of the best skimboarding spots on the East Coast. The tournament attracts nearly 100 competitors and even more spectators from around the world.

“It's all about skimboarding, from sunrise to sunset,” says Steve Pullara, founder and event director.“We'll have top-ranking professionals and an array of amateurs facing off on the waves. Our competitors range from 8 years old to over 40, with men's and women's divisions. It's awesome to see the heart they put into their runs. And it's a chance for spectators to see some of the best athletes competing in the sport. It brings together everything I love – the sport, the community, and Vilano.”

Pullara began hosting the Florida Pro/Am Skimboarding Tournament in 1990, introducing the Pro Division in 1996. A lifelong skimboarder and sports champion, the tournament is his love letter to a sport that provided him with fun, lifelong friendships, and plenty of memories. Pullara's investment in the skimboarding community is apparent in his unique approach to the amateur division. It is the only one in the world that allows amateur athletes two attempts to advance before being eliminated. This creates a more laid-back atmosphere and encourages growth amongst contest newcomers.

Skimboarding originated in the 1920s, when two Laguna Beach lifeguards created round disks from redwood and used them to slide across the water. The sport grew from there, with boards transitioning to foam cores covered in resin and fiberglass in the 1980s. Skimboarding's audience widened when Sports Illustrated featured skimmer Tom Trager on the cover of its September 1987 issue.

Spectators are encouraged to attend the Pro/Am, with it's family-friendly environment, tons of action, and opportunities to capture one-of-a-kind photos. Visitors can stay the weekend and enjoy a variety of lodging options and amenities close by. The Hyatt Place Vilano Beach and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Vilano Beach are just steps away from the waves, while the Ponte Vedra Resorts are just a short drive north. Casual dining is available on the Intracoastal Waterway at Aunt Kate's on the River and Cap's on the Water , while Pesca offers rooftop cocktails and bites with ocean views from atop the Hyatt Place.

