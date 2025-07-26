Turkey's exports to Africa witness surge, nearing billions of dollars

Türkiye’s exports to Africa have surged, nearing $10 billion in the first half of 2025, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM). Morocco leads as the top African importer of Turkish goods, bringing in $1.8 billion, benefiting from strengthened bilateral ties and geographic proximity.Egypt followed closely with $1.6 billion, while Libya imported $1.3 billion. Other notable markets include Tunisia ($554.1 million), South Africa ($303.5 million), and Nigeria ($242.3 million).Significant export growth was seen in several countries compared to the same period last year: Morocco’s imports rose by $345 million, Libya by $262 million, the Democratic Republic of Congo by $103 million, Niger by $91.5 million, and Ghana by $68.1 million.By sector, chemical products were the largest export category at $1.3 billion, followed by cereals, grains, oilseeds, and derivatives ($1.2 billion), steel ($942.4 million), textiles and raw materials ($675.5 million), and automotive products ($619 million). This reflects Türkiye’s expanding trade footprint across diverse African markets.

MENAFN26072025000045017281ID1109845813