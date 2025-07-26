403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey's exports to Africa witness surge, nearing billions of dollars
(MENAFN)
Türkiye’s exports to Africa have surged, nearing $10 billion in the first half of 2025, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM). Morocco leads as the top African importer of Turkish goods, bringing in $1.8 billion, benefiting from strengthened bilateral ties and geographic proximity.
Egypt followed closely with $1.6 billion, while Libya imported $1.3 billion. Other notable markets include Tunisia ($554.1 million), South Africa ($303.5 million), and Nigeria ($242.3 million).
Significant export growth was seen in several countries compared to the same period last year: Morocco’s imports rose by $345 million, Libya by $262 million, the Democratic Republic of Congo by $103 million, Niger by $91.5 million, and Ghana by $68.1 million.
By sector, chemical products were the largest export category at $1.3 billion, followed by cereals, grains, oilseeds, and derivatives ($1.2 billion), steel ($942.4 million), textiles and raw materials ($675.5 million), and automotive products ($619 million). This reflects Türkiye’s expanding trade footprint across diverse African markets.
Türkiye’s exports to Africa have surged, nearing $10 billion in the first half of 2025, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM). Morocco leads as the top African importer of Turkish goods, bringing in $1.8 billion, benefiting from strengthened bilateral ties and geographic proximity.
Egypt followed closely with $1.6 billion, while Libya imported $1.3 billion. Other notable markets include Tunisia ($554.1 million), South Africa ($303.5 million), and Nigeria ($242.3 million).
Significant export growth was seen in several countries compared to the same period last year: Morocco’s imports rose by $345 million, Libya by $262 million, the Democratic Republic of Congo by $103 million, Niger by $91.5 million, and Ghana by $68.1 million.
By sector, chemical products were the largest export category at $1.3 billion, followed by cereals, grains, oilseeds, and derivatives ($1.2 billion), steel ($942.4 million), textiles and raw materials ($675.5 million), and automotive products ($619 million). This reflects Türkiye’s expanding trade footprint across diverse African markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment