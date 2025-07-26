UAE's New Unified School Calendar To Help Families Sync Holidays Across Curriculums

School leaders in the UAE highlighted that the new Unified Academic Calendar will help families with children, in different schools or curriculums, stay in sync.

With all schools now following the same term dates , parents can plan holidays with less hassle and spend more quality time together.

However, some schools may need to revisit their academic timelines to ensure the syllabus is covered comfortably within the new framework.

Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, GEMS Executive Vice-President, Centre of Excellence for Arabic and Culture and Superintendent and CEO of Al Khaleej International School in Dubai, said,“Having a unified calendar across the UAE will significantly benefit families by allowing them to plan their holidays and enjoy quality time together without the stress of conflicting schedules. Parents with children enrolled in different schools following various curricula will particularly benefit, as they won't have to worry about differing breaks and can coordinate family vacations more easily.”

She added that such a calendar also simplifies the planning of school events, extracurriculars, and community engagement initiatives, leading to a smoother experience for educators and families alike.

“In tandem with this change, schools with differing curricula may need to review their curriculum plans to ensure they meet the requirements for completing the syllabus within the unified calendar framework. This review is crucial to ensure that student outcomes are not negatively impacted by this transition,” said Abu-Shamat.

One of the standout changes in the upcoming 2025–2026 calendar is a longer winter break. Students will enjoy a full four weeks off-from December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026 - compared to the usual three. Classes will resume on January 5, 2026.

Better planning, travel, and work-life balance

Educators say this additional time off is both timely and necessary.

Natalia Svetenok, Principal of Woodlem British School, Ajman, said,

“Standardised term dates support better planning, travel, and work-life balance. The extended winter break offers a valuable opportunity for rest and enrichment. We are adapting by optimizing instructional time, integrating innovative teaching strategies, and ensuring syllabus completion without compromising quality. This initiative reflects the nation's commitment to holistic well-being alongside academic excellence.”

Distinct components

For Indian curriculum schools - which follow an academic year from April to March principals emphasized that the unified calendar still includes different elements tailored to accommodate different types of schools.

Pramod Mahajan, Principal of Sharjah Indian School, said,

“As part of the unified calendar, SPEA has also released a three-year academic calendar. It includes distinct components to cater to various school types. For Asian curriculum schools, especially those following an April start and March end, the calendar has been structured accordingly. The unified calendar outlines schedules for both Asian, British and all other international curricula. Specifically, SPEA has provided a calendar for Asian schools to us, that aligns with the CBSE framework, beginning in April and concluding in March.”

School heads also praised foresight the new calendar provides when it comes to annual planning.

Shiny Davison, Principal of Woodlem Park School Hamidiya, said,

“As a school principal, I believe the Unified Academic Calendar is a significant advantage for all schools in the UAE. It allows us to plan academic, co-curricular, and assessment schedules well in advance. The Ministry of Education clearly outlines the number of working days and holidays, which provides clarity and structure. This planning minimizes potential clashes with various curriculums, including international and Indian boards.”