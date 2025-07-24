Elevating The Profession: AAFCS Announces New Award And First Honorees

AAFCS Logo

AAFCS launches the Elevate FCS Award, honoring those advancing Family & Consumer Sciences. Inaugural recipients: Tamara Weber & Diane Mora.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS ) is proud to announce the establishment of a new honor, the AAFCS Elevate FCS Award, introduced in 2025 to recognize and celebrate individuals, organizations, communities, programs, and supporters who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to elevating the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS ) profession.The Elevate FCS Award honors those who have made significant contributions to advancing the value, impact, and visibility of FCS through education, advocacy, community engagement, or innovation. It is designed to acknowledge excellence across multiple areas of the profession and to showcase those who are shaping the future of FCS.About the Elevate FCS AwardThe Elevate FCS Award is open to a wide range of applicants and encourages nominations from across the profession. Eligible categories include:-FCS Professionals: Individuals who demonstrate excellence in elevating the profession.-Students: Those pursuing studies within FCS who have shown leadership and dedication to promoting the field.-Affiliates & Communities: State Affiliates or AAFCS Communities making substantial contributions to the advancement of FCS.-Programs & Initiatives: Workshops, programs, or initiatives that have enhanced the visibility and impact of FCS at local, state, or national levels.-Related Organizations & Supporters: Non-FCS entities or individuals, such as businesses, policy makers, or philanthropists, whose collaboration has significantly supported the profession.“This award reflects our mission to empower individuals, strengthen families, and build strong communities,” said Karin Athanas, Executive Director of AAFCS.“Through the Elevate FCS Award, we are proud to recognize those who are not only champions of the profession but are also innovators and advocates for its continued growth.”Inaugural Recipients: Tamara Weber and Diane MoraThis year, AAFCS proudly presented the inaugural Elevate FCS Award to Tamara Weber, Founder and Executive Director of Pete's Garden and Kids Feeding Kids, and Diane Mora, for their exceptional partnership, leadership, and commitment to the FCS field.Weber and Mora have made significant contributions to AAFCS and the broader FCS community, including:-Serving as keynote speakers at the 2024 AAFCS Fall Leadership Summit.-Hosting attendees for tours of their facilities and kitchens, providing valuable insight into their innovative work.-Launching a fellowship program covering the costs for participants to become AAFCS members.-Actively engaging with the FCS community, including presenting at conferences, participating in podcasts, and supporting AAFCS initiatives.“From our first meeting at FCCLA in 2024, we quickly established a partnership with Tamara and Diane that has only grown stronger. Their local connections to other nonprofits allowed us to plan an impactful excursion for our members this year, enriching our conference experience in meaningful ways. Beyond that, their collaboration and support have made a significant and lasting impact on AAFCS members, truly exemplifying what it means to Elevate the FCS profession.” Toni Wiese, Director, Marketing and Membership, AAFCS.The introduction of this award underscores AAFCS's ongoing commitment to celebrating innovation, advocacy, and collaboration within the profession.For more information about the AAFCS Elevate FCS Award, including application guidelines, visit .About AAFCSFounded in 1909, the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) is the only professional association dedicated to family and consumer sciences students and professionals who help individuals, families, and communities make informed decisions about well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life.

Toni Wiese

American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences

+1 703-706-4606

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.