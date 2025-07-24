Extension Of Free Legal Advice Helpline Service Subject To Review: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) A review will be conducted before deciding to extend beyond March 2026 a pan-India scheme which has helped 2.10 crore people access justice between 2021and June 30 this year through services like free litigation advice helpline, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a written reply, said that the“Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice India” (DISHA) scheme is approved for 2021-26.

“In order to continue the scheme beyond March 31, 2026, during the next Finance Commission Cycle, the scheme is required to undergo an appraisal and approval process based on an outcome review,” said Meghwal.

He said the DISHA scheme provides easy, accessible, affordable and citizen-centric legal services through its components - Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services) and Legal Literacy and Legal awareness programmes and does not involve disposal of pending cases.

The Tele-Law connects citizens with lawyers through video conferencing facilities and a mobile app“Tele-Law” and also through Toll toll-free number for rendering pre-litigation advice.

Toll-free number for citizens through 14454 has been operationalised for instant advice and counselling.

The Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono legal services) enables seamless connection through the Nyaya Bandhu Application (available on Android/IOS) between the interested Pro Bono Advocates and registered beneficiaries, who are entitled to free legal aid under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

The third component of DISHA is the Legal Literacy and Legal Awareness programme, through which the beneficiaries are sensitised about their rights, duties, and entitlements.

He said that till June 30, 2025 DISHA Scheme, through its various programmes, has reached approximately 2.10 crore beneficiaries in the country.

In order to broaden and strengthen the outreach of the services to the citizens, various measures have been undertaken, the MoS said.

He said to enhance the outreach, the Tele-Law web portal and Tele-Law application have been translated into 22 scheduled languages. Special endeavours have also been made to increase its outreach through both print and digital media.

Meghwal said special efforts have been made to integrate Tele-Law with the Nyaya Bandhu (Pro bono Legal Services) platform for pre-litigation advice and legal representation of the beneficiaries.

Under a collaboration with Doordarshan, 56 legal awareness TV programmes were developed in 6 languages, which were aired, and the videos were disseminated through YouTube and channel of Doordarshan reaching out to over 70.70 lakh citizens.

In addition, 20 thematic legal awareness webinars have also been organised from September 2021 to October 2023 on socio-legal issues, he said.