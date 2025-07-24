Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Unitedhealth Says DOJ Investigating Its Medicare Billing Practices

Unitedhealth Says DOJ Investigating Its Medicare Billing Practices


2025-07-24 10:11:17
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Thursday disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the company over its medicare billing practices.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), UnitedHealth said it is complying with criminal and civil requests from the DOJ. In the meantime, it has also hired a third-party firm to review its business policies.

UnitedHealth's shares were down nearly 4% in Thursday's pre-market trading session at the time of writing. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment around the stock was in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

UNH stock is down 42% year-to-date and 48% over the past 12 months.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN24072025007385015968ID1109842965

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search