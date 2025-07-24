Pelvic Floor Training Can Help Active Women Avoid Exercise-Related Symptoms

MENAFN - The Conversation) Are you a woman who exercises regularly? If so, here's a vital question: do you train your pelvic floor muscles as part of your routine?

If the answer is no, now's the time to start. It's never too late to protect yourself from pelvic floor dysfunction – and the benefits go far beyond avoiding leaks.

The pelvic floor is a complex hammock of muscles and ligaments stretching from the front of your pelvis to your tailbone. It weaves around the urethra, vagina and anus, supporting the pelvic organs and helping them stay in the right place.

These muscles are essential for bladder and bowel control, sexual function and core stability. In fact, your pelvic floor works alongside the diaphragm, abdominal muscles, and back muscles in what's known as the“core canister” or“core rectangle.” Together, they help stabilise the spine, protect internal organs, and support movement, especially in high-impact or strength-based activities.

How does sport affect pelvic floor health?

Many sports rely heavily on core strength . Running, jumping, lifting and full-contact sports like rugby all demand stability, control and muscular endurance. But they also place significant strain on the pelvic floor .

That's why pelvic floor dysfunction is surprisingly common among sportswomen . Around one in two women in the UK will experience pelvic floor symptoms at some point in their lives – but rates are even higher among female athletes . A 2024 study of female rugby players found that 63% experienced pelvic floor dysfunction serious enough to affect both their performance and daily life , often requiring physiotherapy or specialist support.

Movements such as jumping, running, landing and breath-holding during exertion all increase intra-abdominal pressure, which pushes down on the pelvic floor. Without proper conditioning, these muscles can become strained or fatigued, especially if they're weaker than the surrounding core muscles.

Endurance sports can also take their toll , causing the pelvic floor to repeatedly contract under pressure. Like any muscle, the pelvic floor is susceptible to overuse injuries and needs time to recover.

Pelvic floor dysfunction can show up in several ways, including leaking urine or faeces during exercise, coughing or sneezing; disrupted bowel habits; a heavy or dragging feeling in the lower abdomen or vagina; pain during sex; a bulging sensation or visible tissue in the vaginal area; and pelvic organ prolapse.

These symptoms may appear during exercise – or at rest – and often worsen over time without the right support or training.

Exercise can help with pelvic floor dysfunction – only if the pelvic floor is actively and effectively engaged. Many workouts target the abs or general core, but if the pelvic floor isn't included with the same intensity, muscular imbalances can develop. Combined with gravity and high-impact movement, this puts the pelvic floor at greater risk of dysfunction .

The good news? The pelvic floor responds well to training. With regular, focused practice, these muscles become stronger, more coordinated and more resilient – helping to prevent dysfunction and even aiding recovery after childbirth.

How to train your pelvic floor

Not sure where to start? Here's a simple exercise:

Imagine you're holding in wind – gently contract your anus.Next, squeeze your urethra as if stopping a flow of urine.Now, lift upwards through the vagina.Hold the contraction for a few seconds (or as long as you comfortably can), then release.

That's one pelvic floor contraction: well done!

Try doing a few reps at a time, and gradually build up. You can incorporate these into your run, add them to your core workout, or practise them during rest days or cool-downs. The goal is to make pelvic floor training a regular part of your routine.

Your pelvic floor deserves just as much attention as your abs, glutes or quads. If you're a woman who exercises, training these deep core muscles can boost your performance, reduce your risk of injury and support your overall health now and in the future.

So next time you lace up your trainers or hit the gym, don't forget your pelvic floor. Your body will thank you.