Windtree Therapeutics Announces Up To $520 Million In New Funding To Amplify BNB Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy

Ninety Nine Percent of the proceeds from both issuances to be used to buy BNB

WARRINGTON, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the“Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company diversifying its portfolio through strategic initiatives, today announced it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $500 million to establish an equity line of credit (“ELOC”) and bolster its BNB cryptocurrency treasury strategy. The company also entered into an additional $20 million stock purchase agreement with Build and Build Corp. Ninety-nine percent of the proceeds from the ELOC and Build and Build Corp will be allocated to acquiring BNB cryptocurrency. The ELOC may not be used until the Company has obtained stockholder approval to increase its authorized shares of common stock.

"We are excited to incorporate these new facilities to enable our future BNB acquisitions as part of our BNB treasury strategy," stated Jed Latkin, CEO of Windtree. "Pending stockholder approval, the opportunity to secure additional funds for purchasing more BNB cryptocurrency is essential to our strategy."

Establishing the ELOC reflects Windtree's strategy to diversify its treasury assets and leverage the potential of blockchain-based digital currencies. The Company remains committed to prudent financial management while exploring innovative avenues to drive stockholder value.

“Windtree's strategy to integrate BNB into its treasury reflects a forward-thinking approach to value creation,” said Patrick Horsman, CFA, Director of Build and Build Corp.“The ELOC provides the flexibility and scale needed to execute on this digital asset treasury vision.”

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified company with several divisions, including a cryptocurrency treasury strategy and two promising therapeutic pipelines for which the Company is actively seeking long-term development partners.

About Build and Build Corp

Build and Build Corp is a dynamic company established by Patrick Horsman, Joshua Kruger, and Johnathan Pasch, who together bring over 43 years of expertise in hedge funds and digital asset management. The company is backed by prominent investors, including Discovery Capital, Off The Chain Capital, Kraken, Galaxy Digital, Gaia Digital Asset, and Silvermine, supporting its mission to deliver innovative solutions in the financial and digital asset sectors.

