Egyptian Media: 166 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 24 (KUNA) -- Egyptian media said that 166 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Zikim and Karam Abu Salem crossings from Wednesday morning until dawn Thursday, loaded with flour, foodstuffs, and medical supplies.
The Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on Thursday that Egypt is intensifying its efforts with all international parties to facilitate aid flow into Gaza in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation.
MENA noted that 180 additional trucks were set to enter Thursday including 137 trucks loaded with flour, while the remaining trucks will contain various food items.
The Egyptian Red Crescent has raised its readiness to allow more aid to enter Gaza in the coming hours, as part of Egypt's continuous support for Gaza and its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians amid ongoing escalation, added the agency. (end)
