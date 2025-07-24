Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish App "Next Sosyal" Tops Global Giants

Turkish App "Next Sosyal" Tops Global Giants


2025-07-24 04:25:24
(MENAFN) Turkish digital platform Next Sosyal has surged to the leading position on Apple’s App Store under the “Social Networking” category as of Wednesday.

It surpassed internationally recognized apps such as Facebook and Telegram, marking a significant milestone for locally developed applications.

Referred to as Next Teknofest Sosyal, this app delivers updates related to technology, modern living, and ongoing news events.

It is quickly gaining momentum as a national alternative within Türkiye’s rapidly expanding digital landscape.

An integral feature of the platform is T3 AI, a sophisticated language model crafted by the T3 Foundation in conjunction with Turkish defense technology company Baykar.

Dubbed an “ethical AI,” this tool enables direct user interaction when they mention its handle in their posts.

The swift success of Next Sosyal highlights a rising public interest in homegrown technology ecosystems, particularly those integrating artificial intelligence components.

MENAFN24072025000045017167ID1109841035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search