Turkish App "Next Sosyal" Tops Global Giants
(MENAFN) Turkish digital platform Next Sosyal has surged to the leading position on Apple’s App Store under the “Social Networking” category as of Wednesday.
It surpassed internationally recognized apps such as Facebook and Telegram, marking a significant milestone for locally developed applications.
Referred to as Next Teknofest Sosyal, this app delivers updates related to technology, modern living, and ongoing news events.
It is quickly gaining momentum as a national alternative within Türkiye’s rapidly expanding digital landscape.
An integral feature of the platform is T3 AI, a sophisticated language model crafted by the T3 Foundation in conjunction with Turkish defense technology company Baykar.
Dubbed an “ethical AI,” this tool enables direct user interaction when they mention its handle in their posts.
The swift success of Next Sosyal highlights a rising public interest in homegrown technology ecosystems, particularly those integrating artificial intelligence components.
