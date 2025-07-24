403
51Talk Opens Middle East Headquarters in Riyadh, Launches ‘Talk English Genius Club’ to Empower Saudi Youth Through English
(MENAFN- Redhill) 51Talk Opens Middle East Headquarters in Riyadh, Launches Riyadh Learning Center as Saudi Arabia’s No.1 Online English Platform Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – July 23, 2025 – 51Talk, the No.1 one-on-one online English education platform in Saudi Arabia, officially launched its Middle East headquarters and Riyadh Learning Center today in Riyadh. The opening marks a significant milestone in 51Talk’s deepening local presence and long-term commitment to empowering Saudi youth and families through accessible, world-class English education. The ceremony was attended by 51Talk Founder and CEO Jack Huang, alongside the company’s Saudi Brand Ambassador, Yaseer Bin Bander Alhuozimey, both of whom addressed the media, partners, and community leaders during the launch event.
“We are proud to open the Riyadh Learning Center — not only as a place for language learning, but as a vibrant space where Saudi families can connect, learn, and grow together,” said CEO Jack Huang.
Empowering Saudi Youth: Over 50,000 Students Enrolled Since entering Saudi Arabia in 2024, 51Talk has grown rapidly to become the most trusted brand in the country’s online English education sector. As of July 2025, it has surpassed 50,000 Saudi students, including school-aged learners, university students, and working professionals. The new Riyadh Learning Center will serve as a local hub for: In-person workshops and support sessions Parent engagement and education seminars Youth leadership and public speaking training in English Community outreach and cross-cultural exchange
Giving Back: 10,000 English Classes Donated to Orphaned Children As part of its grand opening, 51Talk announced a major partnership with Traof, one of Saudi Arabia’s most respected organizations supporting orphaned youth. The platform has donated 10,000 English classes, giving these children equal access to high-quality English learning as their peers nationwide.
“English opens doors — and we’re committed to ensuring no child is left behind,” said Tom Zeng, President of 51Talk Middle East & North Africa.
From Riyadh to the World: Saudi Students Take the Stage at the UN Each year, 51Talk selects a standout Saudi student to represent the Kingdom at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) — delivering a speech in English to share their generation’s vision for climate action.
In 2024, 51Talk student Fareed spoke at COP28 in Dubai and was later named Saudi Youth of the Year for his inspiring advocacy. “We believe Saudi children should not only master English, but use it to tell their stories to the world,” said CEO Jack Huang. “Our dream is for more Saudi students to stand confidently on global stages like the UN — and it all starts here in Riyadh.”
