Polls Close In First Round Of Myanmar's Election

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Yangon, Myanmar: Polls closed in the first round of Myanmar's elections on Sunday, an AFP journalist saw, ending the opening phase of a month-long vote.

An AFP journalist saw a polling station put out a final call for voters over loudspeakers before closing at 4:00 pm (1030 GMT) in downtown Yangon, near the site of huge pro-democracy protests in 2021 after the military seized power in a coup.