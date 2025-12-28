Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polls Close In First Round Of Myanmar's Election


2025-12-28 07:11:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Yangon, Myanmar: Polls closed in the first round of Myanmar's elections on Sunday, an AFP journalist saw, ending the opening phase of a month-long vote.

An AFP journalist saw a polling station put out a final call for voters over loudspeakers before closing at 4:00 pm (1030 GMT) in downtown Yangon, near the site of huge pro-democracy protests in 2021 after the military seized power in a coup.

The Peninsula

