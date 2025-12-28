403
Twenty-One Nations Denounce Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) On Friday, representatives from 21 Arab, Islamic, and African states voiced strong opposition to Israel’s decision to acknowledge Somalia’s breakaway territory of Somaliland as an independent nation, cautioning that the move breaches international law and endangers regional stability.
According to a statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers of these countries declared that Israel’s action represents a "serious precedent" that threatens "international peace and security."
In their joint declaration, the nations condemned the recognition "in the strongest terms," stressing that it contravenes "the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, which explicitly stipulates the imperative of protecting the sovereignty of states and their territorial integrity, and reflects Israel's expansionist" posture.
The statement further described Israel’s decision as evidence of "full and blatant disregard to international law," warning of "serious repercussions ... on peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea."
The countries reiterated their unwavering support for Somalia’s sovereignty, emphasizing their "unequivocal rejection of any measures that undermine the unity of Somalia, its territorial integrity or its sovereignty over its entire territory."
They also rejected "any potential link between such measure and any attempts to forcibly expel the Palestinian people out of their land, which is unequivocally rejected in any form as a matter of principle."
Israel became the first nation worldwide on Friday to formally recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, prompting widespread condemnation from numerous African and Middle Eastern countries, including Türkiye, which joined Saturday’s statement released by Qatar.
