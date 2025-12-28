403
UNC Reaffirms Control Over Korea Border
(MENAFN) The US-led United Nations Command (UNC) has reaffirmed its authority over the boundary dividing North and South Korea, countering a recent adjustment by South Korea’s military intended to reduce accidental clashes along the frontier, local media reported Sunday.
The UNC emphasized its commitment to enforcing the 1953 Armistice Agreement, including the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), while supporting measures designed to prevent escalation and preserve stability within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), according to a news agency.
The command highlighted that the MDL was formally established during armistice negotiations and is clearly documented in the agreement signed on July 27, 1953.
“Since 1953, UNC has been the successful administrator of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a role that has been essential in maintaining stability, especially amid periods of heightened inter-Korean tensions,” the UNC stated.
This declaration followed reports that South Korea’s military had refined its border regulations to address inconsistencies between existing MDL markers.
Last week, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that troops were directed to prioritize UNC-installed markers, while also relying on South Korean military maps and connecting lines when markers were unclear.
The UNC further stressed that any military discussions concerning the MDL must be conducted under its authority, as stipulated by the armistice, after South Korea suggested talks with Pyongyang to address an increase in North Korean border crossings.
