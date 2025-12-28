403
Trump Urges Republicans to End Senate Filibuster
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has suggested abolishing the filibuster, a congressional procedure that allows a minority of senators to block legislation.
In a Friday interview with a media outlet, Trump pressed Republicans to eliminate the rule, claiming it obstructs effective governance. He argued that removing it would prevent future government shutdowns and enable his party to push forward its legislative priorities.
Trump told the media outlet that the filibuster is harming the Republican Party, insisting GOP lawmakers should abolish it “without question.”
He emphasized that ending the practice would grant Congress greater freedom to act, allowing lawmakers to pursue broad initiatives such as major health care reforms and fully advance their agenda.
With roughly 10 months until the midterm elections, Trump has intensified his calls, saying that scrapping the filibuster would help avoid another shutdown. Republicans currently hold a narrow 53–47 majority in the Senate, leaving little room for internal dissent.
Looking ahead to the 2026 midterms, Trump predicted the campaign will center on “pricing,” portraying it as a decisive test for Republican control of Congress. He expressed confidence that voters will support his economic message.
