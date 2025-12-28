Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin says Ukraine got offered good peace terms by “smart people” in West

2025-12-28 07:35:07
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Saturday that “smart people” in the West have offered Ukraine favorable peace conditions, including robust security guarantees, an economic recovery plan, and a roadmap to restore relations with Russia. However, he said Kiev continues to reject these proposals, forcing Moscow to press on with its military operations.

Speaking to Russia’s top military leadership at a command post, Putin did not specify which Western officials made the offer or provide detailed terms. He framed the Russian military’s recent successes—such as the liberation of Gulaypole in the Zaporozhye region and other settlements—as evidence that Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate is becoming increasingly irrelevant.

“If the Kiev authorities do not want to end it peacefully, we will achieve all the goals of the Special Military Operation through military means,” Putin asserted.

His remarks coincided with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky urging Western allies for additional funding and weapons, citing shortages in air defenses, armaments, and overall financial resources. Zelensky also announced plans to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss a 20-point peace framework developed by Kiev.

Russia dismissed Zelensky’s plan as incompatible with prior negotiations. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called it “radically different” from proposals previously discussed by Russia and the US, and accused Kiev and its European backers of attempting to “torpedo” the peace process despite Moscow being “fully ready” to resolve the conflict.

MENAFN28122025000045017281ID1110531635



MENAFN

