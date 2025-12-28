403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany’s labor market faces severe weakness
(MENAFN) Germany’s labor market is showing alarming signs of weakness, with job placement prospects falling to their lowest level on record, according to Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency. The agency’s job placement indicator dropped to 5.7, compared with the typical seven-point level, signaling significant challenges for job seekers.
Nahles highlighted that even well-qualified workers are vulnerable, while new entrants to the labor market are struggling the most. Apprenticeship placements have hit a 25-year low, reflecting a broader stagnation in employment opportunities.
The downturn follows Germany’s halt of low-cost Russian energy imports, a crucial supply for German industry. The disruption, compounded by the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, caused European gas prices to surge. Business bankruptcies have risen to an 11-year high in the first three quarters of 2025, affecting an estimated 170,000 jobs—up from fewer than 100,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment surpassed three million in August, with over 100,000 additional job seekers entering the market in November compared to the previous year. The German Economic Institute (IW) describes the economy as in “shock” due to weak foreign demand, high interest rates, and a prolonged energy crisis.
Economic forecasts remain grim: Germany’s GDP is expected to grow only 0.2% in 2025, with a modest 0.9% projected for 2026, reflecting the sustained challenges facing the labor market and broader economy.
Nahles highlighted that even well-qualified workers are vulnerable, while new entrants to the labor market are struggling the most. Apprenticeship placements have hit a 25-year low, reflecting a broader stagnation in employment opportunities.
The downturn follows Germany’s halt of low-cost Russian energy imports, a crucial supply for German industry. The disruption, compounded by the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, caused European gas prices to surge. Business bankruptcies have risen to an 11-year high in the first three quarters of 2025, affecting an estimated 170,000 jobs—up from fewer than 100,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment surpassed three million in August, with over 100,000 additional job seekers entering the market in November compared to the previous year. The German Economic Institute (IW) describes the economy as in “shock” due to weak foreign demand, high interest rates, and a prolonged energy crisis.
Economic forecasts remain grim: Germany’s GDP is expected to grow only 0.2% in 2025, with a modest 0.9% projected for 2026, reflecting the sustained challenges facing the labor market and broader economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment