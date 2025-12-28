403
Guinea Holds Presidential Vote
(MENAFN) On Sunday, citizens of Guinea went to the polls to choose their next president, four years after a coup removed former leader Alpha Conde, signaling the country’s move back toward constitutional governance.
The 2025 presidential contest features nine candidates, confirmed by the Supreme Court after more than 50 initial applications.
Transitional President Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, a special-forces officer with international service experience, staged a bloodless coup on Sept. 5, 2021, ousting Conde. He is broadly anticipated to secure a seven-year mandate.
Notably absent from the race are several well-known political figures. Former President Conde of the Rally of the Guinean People (RPG Arc-en-ciel) surpassed the age limit of 80, while Sidya Toure of the Union of Republican Forces (UFR) and Cellou Dalein Diallo of the suspended Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) remain in exile. Former Prime Minister Lansana Kouyate and ex-minister Ousmane Kaba were also barred from the ballot.
In their absence, Doumbouya faces eight challengers, most of whom lack strong public recognition or significant political mobilization. Among them are former ministers Abdoulaye Yero Balde, Hadja Makale Camara, and Ibrahima Abe Sylla.
Roughly 6.7 million registered voters are casting ballots nationwide between 7 am and 6 pm local time.
