Netanyahu Heads to US for Talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed Tel Aviv on Sunday for the United States, where he is anticipated to meet President Donald Trump along with other senior officials, according to local reports.
An Israeli national broadcaster stated that Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara and a delegation, left the country “for a political visit to Florida.”
His office confirmed that the premier will first meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, followed by a meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate at 22.30 pm Israel time (2030 GMT).
While details of the second day remain undisclosed, an Israeli newspaper noted that Tuesday may include a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu is scheduled to engage with US evangelical leaders before attending an event at a Miami synagogue with his wife. The gathering is expected to include members of the US Congress and prominent figures from the Jewish community, according to his office.
The visit is set to conclude on Thursday.
Media outlets report that the Gaza ceasefire and the progression to the second stage of the agreement will be central topics during Netanyahu’s discussions with Trump.
The truce, which began on Oct. 10, brought an end to two years of Israeli military operations that resulted in the deaths of more than 71,200 Palestinians—primarily women and children—and left over 171,200 injured since October 2023.
