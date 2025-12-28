403
Wolf Escape Prompts Closure at Tokyo Zoo
(MENAFN) A wolf broke free from its enclosure at a zoo in western Tokyo on Sunday, causing visitors to rush to safety as staff temporarily shut down the facility, according to local reports.
The incident unfolded at Tama Zoological Park in Hino shortly after opening hours, when a zoo worker noticed a European wolf wandering along a public pathway inside the grounds, a news agency reported.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred during the escape.
Zoo personnel later discovered the wolf hiding in a dense area of vegetation within the park and began efforts to safely capture and return it to its enclosure.
The zoo announced that entry had been suspended to protect public safety, advising guests to avoid the premises until further notice.
Established in 1958, Tama Zoological Park is considered one of Tokyo’s leading wildlife destinations, housing approximately 260 animal species from both Japan and abroad.
