GBP/USD Signal 23/07: Choppy In Previous Session (Chart)
- if we can break above the 1.3550 level, then I'm a buyer of the British pound, aiming for the 1.38 level with a stop loss at 1.3450
I believe at this point in time we are at a major point of inflection, and we will have to wait and see how things play out here. I believe we have got a situation where we have to make a bigger decision soon, and if and when we make that decision, then I think it will be obvious as to the direction of the market. If we rally from here, then the 1.38 level is the target eventually.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we drift through the uptrend line and do not break down below the 1.3350 level, then I think we are just going to consolidate, which is something that would not be a huge surprise during summertime. On the other hand, if we break down below the 1.3350 level, then I think you start looking toward the 200 Day EMA near the 1.31 level.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
