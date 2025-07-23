Grandi Urges Iran For Gradual Afghan Repatriation
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged that the repatriation of Afghan refugees from Iran be carried out gradually, in order to avoid placing undue pressure on Afghanistan's caretaker government.
Filippo Grandi made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Tuesday, according to IRNA.
The discussions reportedly covered a range of issues, including Iran's proposal to host a trilateral meeting involving the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and a UNHCR representative.
Other topics included the need for increased international financial assistance, the regulation of Afghan nationals residing in Iran, and measures to combat drug trafficking.
Grandi said:“Our request to the Islamic Republic of Iran is for the return of Afghan nationals to be carried out in a gradual manner. This will help avoid placing additional strain on the interim Afghan authorities, as the country is not yet in a position-economically or socially-to absorb such a large number of returnees at once.”
He added:“Before travelling to Iran, I visited Afghanistan to assess the situation on the ground. I came to Iran to ensure our dialogue with the Iranian government is informed by firsthand observations.”
Iran has recently begun expelling Afghan refugees, and in less than a month, over half a million Afghan migrants have returned to their homeland.
